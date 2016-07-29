FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tenneco Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc

* Tenneco reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.78

* Q2 earnings per share $1.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenue in Q2 was $2.2 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year

* In Q3, Tenneco expects to outpace aggregate industry production by 2 percentage points

* Sees Q3 revenue up 7 percent

* For full year, company continues to expect total revenue growth of 6 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
