FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CBOE Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBOE Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Cboe Holdings

* Reports strong second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $163.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly average daily volume (options and futures) up 4 percent

* Qtrly total trading volume (options and futures) up 6 percent

* Financial results largely fueled by trading in options on S&P 500 index (SPX) and futures and options on CBOE volatility index

* Operating margin was 47.7 percent for Q2 of 2016, down 160 basis points

* Reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2016 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.