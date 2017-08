July 29 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc

* Virtus Investment Partners announces financial results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc qtrly revenue $80.1 million versus $99.7 million

* Assets under management of $45.2 billion at quarter-end declined 14 percent from june 30, 2015