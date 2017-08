BRIEF-Abbvie Q2 adjusted EPS $1.26

July 29 (Reuters) - Abbvie

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Second Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.26

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 revenue $6.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.73 to $4.83

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.82 to $3.92

* Q2 total Humira sales $4,149 million versus. $3,537 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: