a year ago
BRIEF-Imperial reports $181 million loss in Q2 2016
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Imperial reports $181 million loss in Q2 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial reports $181 million loss in second quarter of 2016

* Q2 loss per share c$0.21

* Quarterly total revenue and other income $6,248 million versus $7,301 million

* Imperial's Q2 results were significantly impacted by wildfires in Fort Mcmurray, Alberta area

* Completed major planned maintenance at two refineries, reducing throughput 163,000 barrels per day in quarter

* Imperial's Q2 results significantly impacted by major planned maintenance activities at two refineries and oil sands mines

* Quarterly refinery throughput averaged 246,000 barrels per day, compared to 373,000 barrels in Q2 of 2015

* Syncrude production averaged 18,000 barrels per day in Q2(Imperial's share), compared to 52,000 barrels per day

* Wildfire and planned maintenance impacts reduced syncrude production by an estimated 54,000 barrels per day in Q2

* Kearl production was shutdown periodically in May due to inbound,outbound pipeline constraints; syncrude operations halted in early May

* Imperial says wildfires reduced production by 60,000 barrels per day and net income by $170 million in Q2

* Operations in quarter were further impacted by planned maintenance activities at kearl, syncrude and at Strathcona and Nanticoke refineries

* "although our facilities were not damaged by wildfires, operationally both kearl and syncrude were significantly impacted"

* Quarterly production averaged 329,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 344,000 barrels per day in same period of 2015

* Recognizing ongoing uncertainties in business environment, will continue to scrutinize all discretionary capital investments

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
