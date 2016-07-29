FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Stillwater Mining reports Q2 EPS of $0.01
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
July 29, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stillwater Mining reports Q2 EPS of $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Stillwater Mining Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $157.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly total revenues $165.7 million versus $185.4 million

* Quarterly mined palladium and platinum sales of 150,900 ounces, an increase of 13.5 percent from 133,000 ounces sold during Q2 of 2015

* Forecasting $155 million to $175 million capital expenditures for Blitz project to first production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

