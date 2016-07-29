FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASB Bancorp Q2 core earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ASB Bancorp Q2 core earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - ASB Bancorp Inc :

* In April 2016, bank decided to settle its qualified pension plan liability for all remaining participants effective July 1, 2016

* Preliminary estimate of one-time settlement charge is in range of $8.7 million to $9.5 million before income taxes from settlement

* ASB Bancorp, Inc. Reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Net interest income increased 9.1% to $5.9 million for three months ended June 30, 2016

* Settlement is expected to be recognized in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

