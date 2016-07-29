FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Co Q2 earnings per share $3.68
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Co Q2 earnings per share $3.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant Travel Co qtrly earnings per share $3.68

* Allegiant Travel Co sees 2016 capital expenditures $360 million

* Allegiant Travel Company second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 TRASM is expected to decrease between ten and a half and eight and a half percent

* CASM ex fuel is expected to remain between zero and an increase of four percent for full year

* Qtrly total operating revenue $344.9 million versus $322.1 million

* Qtrly CASM declined 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

