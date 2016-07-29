FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SigmaTron International Q4 earnings per share $0.01
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SigmaTron International Q4 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - SigmaTron International Inc :

* SigmaTron International Inc says for q4 of fiscal year 2016, revenues increased to $60.8 million compared to $60.1 million for same quarter last year

* SigmaTron International Inc says "going forward, we remain optimistic about continued growth in fiscal 2017"

* SigmaTron International Inc Reports year end financial results for fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue $60.8 million versus $60.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
