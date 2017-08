July 29 (Reuters) - Resonant Inc

* Resonant announces change to its executive management team

* Says CFO John Philpott resigned

* Ross Goolsby of Bridgepoint consulting will join co August and will become interim CFO after company files its form 10-Q for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)