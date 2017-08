July 29 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp

* Seneca Foods reports a sales increase of 11.6% or $26.4 million and a net loss of $0.1 million for the quarter ended July 2, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 sales rose 11.6 percent to $252.6 million