BRIEF-Efuture Holding posts Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.06

July 29 (Reuters) - Efuture Holding Inc

* Efuture announces unaudited second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue fell 15 percent to RMB 27.8 million

* Says backlog as of june 30, 2016 decreased 8 pct year-over-year to RMB156.5 million ($23.5 million)

* Expects total revenue for Q3 2016 to be in range of RMB31 million ($4.7 million) to RMB37 million ($5.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)