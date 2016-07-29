FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exo U qtrly net loss per share $0.02
July 29, 2016 / 10:07 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exo U qtrly net loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Exo U Inc

* Without additional financing or other revenues, company will be forced to cease operations

* Qtrly revenue $386,925

* Exo u announces its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Expects to continue to incur further operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities in development of its business

* Workforce reduction cost savings and other expense reductions, will reduce normalized spend by approximately 50%

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

