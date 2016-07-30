BRIEF-Adma Biologics receives CRL from FDA for pending biologics license application

July 29 (Reuters) - Adma Biologics Inc

* CRL did not cite any concerns with clinical safety and efficacy data for ri-002 submitted by adma in bla

* FDA has not requested any additional clinical studies be conducted prior to fda approval of ri-002 for pidd.

* Adma biologics receives complete response letter from fda for pending biologics license application

* FDA identified in crl certain outstanding inspection issues and deficiencies at adma's third-party contract manufacturers

* FDA in CRL requested documentation of corrections for a number of issues related to adma's third-party contract manufacturers