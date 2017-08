Aug 1 (Reuters) - UCP Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue rose 51.4 percent to $82.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $74.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* quarterly backlog, on a dollar basis, increased 33.2 percent to $149.3 million

* Homes delivered grew 27.9 percent to 197 units in Q2