BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & Wyoming reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $501.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $491.1 million

* In Q2 of 2016, G&W's results included restructuring costs of $5.0 million

* In Q2 of 2016, restructuring costs primarily associated with U.K./European operations