BRIEF-Grace Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

Aug 1 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co

* Grace reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $390.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $405.9 million

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.05 to $3.10

* Continue to expect 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be at least $250 million

* Continue to expect 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be at least $250 million

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S