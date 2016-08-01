FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MGIC Investment announces $350 million public offering of senior notes due 2023
August 1, 2016 / 10:57 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGIC Investment announces $350 million public offering of senior notes due 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mgic Investment

* Mgic investment corporation announces $350 million public offering of senior notes due 2023

* May use proceeds to buy portion of $256.9 million outstanding 9% convertible junior subordinated debentures due 2063 owned by holders other than co

* To use portion of proceeds to buy shares of common stock to offset shares used as consideration in purchase of 2020 convertible notes

* To use portion of net proceeds to purchase portion of company's $500 million of outstanding 2% convertible senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

