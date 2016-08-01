FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics-randomized phase 3 clinical trial with ADCETRIS meets primary endpoint
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics-randomized phase 3 clinical trial with ADCETRIS meets primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive data from phase 3 Alcanza clinical trial of ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin) for CD30-expressing cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

* Randomized phase 3 clinical trial with ADCETRIS met primary endpoint

* Intend to submit a supplemental biologics license application to FDA in first half of 2017 for approval

* Phase 3 trial with ADCETRIS demonstrated highly statistically significant improvement in rate of objective response lasting at least 4 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.