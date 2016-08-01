FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Engility reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.34
August 1, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Engility reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc

* Engility reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 revenue $535 million versus i/b/e/s view $524.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Increasing fiscal year 2016 guidance for gaap diluted eps and adjusted diluted eps

* Sees fy gaap diluted eps $0.08 - $0.23

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy revenue $2.05 billion - $2.15 billion

* Sees fy adjusted diluted $1.18 - $1.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

