a year ago
BRIEF-First Data reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.17
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Data reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - First Data Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First data reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $2.9 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During q2, first data refinanced $1.4 billion of its 2018 term loans, extending maturities to 2022

* Company now has no material maturities until 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

