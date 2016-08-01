BRIEF-Macerich posts Q2 earnings of $0.31/share

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Macerich Co:

* Macerich announces strong quarterly results

* Quarterly FFO per share $1.02

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Mall portfolio occupancy was 95.0% at June 30, 2016 compared to 95.5% at June 30, 2015

* Sees 2016 diluted FFO per share to be in the range of $4.05 - $4.15

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S