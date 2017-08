Aug 1 (Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc:

* EdR announces second quarter 2016 results

* Education Realty Trust Inc says management is reaffirming its 2016 guidance

* Qtrly FFO per share/unit was $0.36

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly core ffo per share/unit was $0.39

* Same-Community NOI increased 2.6% for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)