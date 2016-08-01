FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amedisys to acquire Professional Profiles Inc.
August 1, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amedisys to acquire Professional Profiles Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc

*

* Amedisys will acquire substantially all of assets of professional profiles, inc., for $4.4 million

* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire professional profiles, inc.

* Deal for $4.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

