a year ago
BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces offering of $50 mln of convertible senior notes
August 1, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces offering of $50 mln of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of $50 million of convertible senior notes due 2021

* To use proceeds from offering to fund continued testing of trabodenoson as a monotherapy and as a fixed-dose ombination with latanoprost

* Offering includes grant to underwriters of 30-day option to purchase up to additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
