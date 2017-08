Aug 1 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon to acquire Fleetmatics

* Deal for $2.4 billion

* Deal is expected to close in Q4 of 2016

* Deal for $60.00 per share in cash

* Fleetmatics cancels previously scheduled quarterly conference call