BRIEF-Vulcan reports quarterly EPS from Continuing operations of $0.93

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to $3.6 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly shipments increased 3 percent, or 1.3 million tons, to 49 million tons

* Still expect full year aggregates shipments to exceed 190 million tons

* Co's full year outlook aligned with longer range market expectations and performance goals