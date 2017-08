Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp

* Cantel Medical names Jorgen B. Hansen as new president and CEO

* Hansen succeeds Andrew A. Krakauer, who will serve as a senior advisor for company until October 15, 2016

* Hansen also will become a member of board of directors