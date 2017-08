Aug 1 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes announces $50 million term loan prepayment

* Now intends to reduce debt by $150 million in fiscal 2016 and an aggregate of at least $250 million through fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)