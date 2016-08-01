FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aeterna and Rafa Laboratories sign license agreement for Zoptrex in Israel
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeterna and Rafa Laboratories sign license agreement for Zoptrex in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris and Rafa Laboratories sign exclusive license agreement for Zoptrex in Israel

* Company expects to complete phase 3 clinical trial in Q3 of 2016

* Company and Rafa have also entered into a supply agreement

* Entitled to receive a non-refundable upfront payment in consideration for license to Rafa of intellectual property related to Zoptrex

* Company will supply Zoptrex to Rafa for duration of license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

