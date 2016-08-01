BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings acquires 5.11 Tactical

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Compass Diversified Holdings :

* Compass Diversified Holdings acquires 5.11 tactical

* Compass Diversified Holdings says deal valued at $400 million

* Expects to fund purchase price through a draw on its revolving credit facility

* Expect acquisition to provide thirty to thirty-five cents per share of cash flow accretion to CODI on an annualized basis

* CODI will acquire a substantial tax asset, positive effect of which will be meaningful for CODI's annual cash flow

* Expects to fund purchase price by exercising an accordion feature on its existing credit facility

* Acquisition of 5.11 will be immediately accretive to our shareholders