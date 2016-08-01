FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings acquires 5.11 Tactical
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings acquires 5.11 Tactical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Compass Diversified Holdings :

* Compass Diversified Holdings acquires 5.11 tactical

* Compass Diversified Holdings says deal valued at $400 million

* Expects to fund purchase price through a draw on its revolving credit facility

* Expect acquisition to provide thirty to thirty-five cents per share of cash flow accretion to CODI on an annualized basis

* CODI will acquire a substantial tax asset, positive effect of which will be meaningful for CODI's annual cash flow

* Expects to fund purchase price by exercising an accordion feature on its existing credit facility

* Acquisition of 5.11 will be immediately accretive to our shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.