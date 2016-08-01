FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mack-Cali updates capital markets activity
August 1, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mack-Cali updates capital markets activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp

* Cali updates capital markets activity

* Cali Realty Corp - currently, Mack-Cali has contracts out for an additional $250 million of dispositions

* Cali Realty Corp - in addition, company is currently marketing for sale $200 million in assets for total potential sale proceeds of $850 million

* Contemplated dispositions will not affect our FFO guidance for 2016

* Cali Realty Corp - company has purchased two class a office assets for approximately $317 million in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Metropark, New Jersey

* Cali Realty Corp - has sold approximately $400 million of assets year to date

* Cali Realty- proceeds from dispositions is expected to be used to pay down debt, fund development, and purchase suitable acquisitions

* Cali Realty Corp - expects to close $200 million of dispositions in q3 or early q4, with remainder in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
