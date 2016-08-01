FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Limelight, Akamai enter into licensing agreement regarding intellectual property settlement
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Limelight, Akamai enter into licensing agreement regarding intellectual property settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Limelight Networks Inc :

* Limelight and Akamai enter into licensing agreement regarding intellectual property settlement

* Both parties have waived all rights to appeal, and Akamai will release $51 million letter of credit that bonded judgment

* Agreement allows co to operate network free from restrictions, with respect to '703 and certain other patents

* Settlement converts about $51 million judgment into a $54 million license that will be paid in 12 equal quarterly installments starting Aug 1

* Settlement converts about $51 million judgment into a $54 million license paid in 12 equal quarterly installments starting Aug 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
