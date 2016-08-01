FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Diamond Resorts International postpones Q2 earnings release
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diamond Resorts International postpones Q2 earnings release

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Diamond Resorts International :

* Diamond Resorts International postpones its second quarter 2016 earnings release

* If change in relative sales value methodology is determined to have occurred, co would file amendments to its periodic reports impacted

* Accounting firm views co may not have correctly applied relative sales value inventory valuation model to prepare financials for 2014 and thereafter

* The change would not impact adjusted EBITDA nor would it impact compliance with financial covenants under agreements

* May have to write up book value of unsold vacation interests, net, record reduction of vacation interest cost of sales

* Issue arises from modification in inventory management strategy in 2014 that may be deemed to be change in relative sales value methodology

* Adjustment may also result in higher vacation interest cost of sales in periods subsequent to 2014 thus reducing reported net income

* If a change in relative sales value methodology is determined to have occurred, co would file amendments to periodic reports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.