a year ago
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group - 602 thousand DARTS in July, 8% lower
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group - 602 thousand DARTS in July, 8% lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for July 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* Interactive Brokers Group says 602 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS) for July , 8% lower than prior year and 6% lower than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group - 360 thousand client accounts for July, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group - July ending client equity of $76.5 billion, 16% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
