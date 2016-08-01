BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group - 602 thousand DARTS in July, 8% lower

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for July 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* Interactive Brokers Group says 602 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS) for July , 8% lower than prior year and 6% lower than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group - 360 thousand client accounts for July, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group - July ending client equity of $76.5 billion, 16% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)