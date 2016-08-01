FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orthofix International posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.41/shr from continuing operations
August 1, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orthofix International posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.41/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Orthofix International NV

* Orthofix International reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.4 million

* Sees 2016 net sales $ 412 million - $ 416 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $414.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.35 - $1.45

* Sees 2016 EPS From Continuing Operations $0.48-$0.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

