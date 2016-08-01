FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T2 Biosystems reports Q2 loss per share $0.58
August 1, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-T2 Biosystems reports Q2 loss per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc

* T2 Biosystems reports 2016 second quarter, six month results

* Q2 loss per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue $990,000

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T2 Biosystems Inc says continues to target closing a total of 45 hospital commitments globally during 2016

* T2 Biosystems Inc says research revenue is expected to be comparable to what was realized in Q2 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54, revenue view $2.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T2 Biosystems Inc says anticipates higher product revenue in Q3 of 2016 than was realized in first and second quarters of 2016

* T2 Biosystems Inc sees total Q3 of 2016 operating expenses to be between $12.3 million and $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

