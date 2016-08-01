FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabra reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.53
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sabra reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

* Sabra reports second quarter 2016 results; reports earnings per share and ffo per share growth of 121% and 73%, respectively, over second quarter 2015; reduces net debt to adjusted ebitda to 5.09x; updates guidance

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.53

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders $2.24

* Sees 2016 normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $2.33

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $2.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
