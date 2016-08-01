FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nautilus Q2 earnings per share $0.11
August 1, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nautilus Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nautilus Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $78.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.8 million

* Nautilus, Inc. reports strong results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $77.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

