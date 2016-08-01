BRIEF-Trex Company reports record sales and earnings in Q2 2016

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Trex Co Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $105 million

* Trex company reports record sales and earnings in second quarter 2016

* Q2 sales $146 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.2 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 12 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "first half 2016 results have put us on track to deliver strong earnings growth for full year"

* Q3 revenue view $102.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "for full year 2016, we have increased our guidance for incremental margin to average 80%, up from our previous forecast of 60%"

* Q3 gross margin comparisons are expected to continue to benefit from higher capacity utilization and cost savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)