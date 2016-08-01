FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales fell 16 percent to $182 million

* Innophos holdings inc says market phosphate rock prices were flat sequentially for q2 2016, while sulfur market prices decreased during same period

* Innophos holdings inc says 2016 capital expenditures are expected to approximate $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
