a year ago
BRIEF-One Gas sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55-$2.65
August 1, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-One Gas sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55-$2.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - One Gas Announces Second

* Quarter 2016 financial results; updates 2016 financial guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $2.55 to $2.65

* Capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $305 million in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

