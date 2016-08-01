FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Black Diamond Q2 adj loss per share $0.08 from cont ops excluding items
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Black Diamond Q2 adj loss per share $0.08 from cont ops excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Inc

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $145 million to $150 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black diamond reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $29.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $28.3 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Black diamond inc says now expects gross margin in fiscal 2016 to be approximately 30.0% compared to 34.9% in 2015

* Fy2016 revenue view $148.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says on a constant currency basis, for 2016 company expects sales of approximately $155-$160 million, or flat to up 3% compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.