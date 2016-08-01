FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroquest sees Q3 production volumes 52-56 MMCFE/D
August 1, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petroquest sees Q3 production volumes 52-56 MMCFE/D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest energy announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.38

* Reduction in production volumes during 2016 periods is primarily attributable to sale of company's arkoma assets in june of 2015

* Company has retained jefferies llc and seaport global as its financial advisors and porter hedges llp as its legal advisor

* Sees q3 production volumes 52-56 mmcfe/d

* Says "when compared to q2 of 2015, we realized an approximately 36% reduction in cash costs, or nearly $11 million"

* Says production for q2 of 2016 was 6.0 bcfe, compared to 9.7 bcfe for comparable period of 2015

* Says oil and gas sales during q2 of 2016 were $15.8 million versus $32.6 million in q2 of 2015

* Continues to analyze options to address liquidity needs, extend maturity on 2017 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
