August 1, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atlas Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Atlas Financial Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Atlas financial holdings announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "remain on track to achieve our previously announced premium projections"

* Combined ratio for q2 of 2016 improved by 2.2 percentage points to 84.8%

* Atlas financial holdings qtrly gross premium written increased by 3.8% to $48.4 million, which included increase of 3.5% in core commercial auto business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
