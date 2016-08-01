BRIEF-Atlas Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Atlas Financial Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Atlas financial holdings announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "remain on track to achieve our previously announced premium projections"

* Combined ratio for q2 of 2016 improved by 2.2 percentage points to 84.8%

* Atlas financial holdings qtrly gross premium written increased by 3.8% to $48.4 million, which included increase of 3.5% in core commercial auto business