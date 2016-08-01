FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Williams qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc

* Williams reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results, provides financial update and announces actions to strengthen credit profile and fund fee-based growth portfolio at Williams partners

* Planned asset sale on track to close during second half of 2016

* Williams partners expects to implement distribution reinvestment program (drip)

* Expects williams partners to maintain quarterly cash distribution of $0.85 per unit in 3q 2016 or $3.40 annualized through 2017

* Quarterly cash dividend reduced to $0.20 per share in 3q 2016 or $0.80 annualized through 2017 with expected increases resuming in 2018

* In 2018, we expect to have twice as much fully-contracted capacity on transco as we did in 2010

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co, williams partners to finalize deal on sale of canadian business during q3 of 2016, with combined proceeds in excess of $1 billion

* Intends to reinvest approximately $1.7 billion into williams partners through 2017, funded by reduced quarterly cash dividend

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.54

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19

* Williams partners plans to access public equity market via williams partners' atm program or other means Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

