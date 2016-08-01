FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Williams Partners sees 2016 net income $0.9 billion
August 1, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Williams Partners sees 2016 net income $0.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp

* Williams partners reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results

* Planned asset sale on track to close during second half of 2016

* Says planned asset sale on track to close during second half of 2016

* Says expects to implement distribution reinvestment program

* Sees 2016 net income $0.9 billion; sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $4.3 billion

* Says expects to maintain quarterly cash distribution of $0.85 per unit or $3.40 annualized through 2017

* Says williams intends to reinvest approximately $1.7 billion into williams partners through 2017

* Williams partners lp qtrly gaap loss per unit $0.49

* Sees 2016 growth capital & investment expenditures $1.9 billion

* Sees 2017 growth capital & investment expenditures $3.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

