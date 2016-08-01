FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Post Properties sees FY FFO per diluted share $3.20-$3.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Post Properties Inc

* Post properties announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 FFO per share $0.82

* Post properties inc says on a sequential basis, total revenues for same store communities increased 1.3% and total operating expenses increased 2.8%

* Commenced marketing for sale of three apartment communities, located in atlanta, georgia, and owned in a jv in which co owns 25% interest

* In connection with proposed sale, expects to incur its share of costs associated with prepaying mortgage loans encumbering communities

* Sees Fy Ffo Per Diluted Share $3.20-$3.24

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Post properties inc says company's share of such prepayment costs is currently estimated to be approximately $1.2 million to $1.3 million.

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
