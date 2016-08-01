FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-REG-Endurance reports strong underlying Q2 2016 financial results
August 1, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-REG-Endurance reports strong underlying Q2 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance reports strong underlying second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14

* Qtrly net premiums written of $717.8 million, an increase of 28.4% compared to same period in 201

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $728.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly combined ratio of 92.6% compared to 85.5% for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

