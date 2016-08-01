FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-REG-Blue Capital reinsurance holdings reports Q2 2016 financial results
August 1, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-REG-Blue Capital reinsurance holdings reports Q2 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.22

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd qtrly combined ratio was 82.0% compared to 43.1% in same period a year ago

* Endurance specialty holdings ltd ceo says "Q2 included a greater frequency of global catastrophe events"

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd qtrly reinsurance premiums written were $9.3 million, increasing $1.7 million compared to same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

